Demi Burnett opened up about her mental health and admitted that she’s “having an emotional breakdown every few hours” while sharing a candid New Year’s post.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star took to Instagram on Jan. 1.

“This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I’m so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid,” she began. “Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I’m not doing anything to envy I’m not ‘happy’ I’m not social.”

The reality TV personality continued, “I’m constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out. Countless hours blaming myself for everything that’s caused pain. I haven’t had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I’m talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I’m having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I’m feeling pretty s–t/overwhelmed most of the time.”

She added, “This version of me (the one who stays in and avoids people) is who I have suppressed my entire life. I find comfort in exploring my head so much that it’s my preference to be alone. I can only ever truly be myself when I am alone. No more camouflage.”

Despite her struggles, the 26-year-old insisted that she’s “growing even if it hurts”.

Burnett appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season of “The Bachelor” in 2019. She later returned to the franchise to take part in “Bachelor in Paradise”.