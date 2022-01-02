Don Cheadle is honouring his former “Golden Palace” co-star Betty White.

The pair worked together on the “Golden Girls” spinoff, which ran between 1992 and 1993.

“When we were shooting scenes together it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and Betty’s white! She was either a ghost or I was the shadow,” Cheadle recalled, while sharing a photo of him and White to Twitter.

an attempt to accommodate for it. nobody asked her to do it. and that's just one small example of her overflowing generosity. my dogs thank her too. she gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. she was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed.💔 pic.twitter.com/9xjLNgJaX1 — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 1, 2022

“I came on set one day and Betty had darkened her make up/hair a bit in an attempt to accommodate for it.”

Cheadle continued, “Nobody asked her to do it. And that’s just one small example of her overflowing generosity. My dogs thank her too. She gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day.

Finishing his post, the actor added, “She was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed.”

White passed away in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve.

The Hollywood icon was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.