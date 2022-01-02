Patton Oswalt is setting the record straight on a photo he posted alongside embattled comedian Dave Chappelle.

The “King of Queens” star shared the controversial post on New Year’s Eve.

“Finished me set at @mccawhall and got a text from @davechappelle. Come over to the arena he’s performing in next door and do a guest set,” he wrote. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago.”

Oswalt once again took to Instagram to clarify his stance following backlash.

“Thirty four YEARS we’ve been friends,” he said of Chappelle. “We’ve done bad & good gigs, open mikes & TV tapings.”

Acknowledging Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his latest Netflix special, Oswalt continued, “We 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation. I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves.”

The actor also explained why he wouldn’t just cut Chappelle off, saying, “I also don’t believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning. You know someone that long, see the struggles and changes.”

Oswalt added, “I’m an LGBTQ ally. I’m a loyal friend. There’s friction in those traits that I need to reconcile myself, and not let cause feels of betrayal in ANYONE else. And I’m sorry, truly sorry, that I didn’t consider the hurt this would cause. Or the DEPTH of that hurt.”