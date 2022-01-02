Kim Cattrall is honouring her late brother on what would have been his 59th birthday.

On Monday, the actress took to Twitter to pay tribute to her sibling while also calling for suicide prevention.

Today would have been my baby brother Chris’s 59th b’day. Happy Birthday, sweet “Topher”. We miss you today and everyday. RIPx #SuicidePrevention pic.twitter.com/eOx4DKeiRB — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) January 2, 2022

“Today would have been my baby brother Chris’s 59th b’day. Happy Birthday, sweet ‘Topher,'” she wrote, sharing a touching throwback photograph. “We miss you today and everyday. RIPx”

Christopher died from suicide in February 2018.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” wrote the former “Sex and the City” star at the time.

Opening up about loss after the death of her brother, Cattrall said, “I think what it teaches me, I’m not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate … when I say goodbye to somebody I’m not going to see for a while. The thought is now I might not see them again, or for a couple months, but I want to keep those connections. I feel I value them much more, they take up more of how I want to spend my time because I realize how precious it is.”