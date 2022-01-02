Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancée, “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado, are the proud parents of a brand new baby girl. The former NFL player took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that the couple had welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Serenity Paula Johnson.

Johnson shared a sweet snap in the hospital as he cut his baby girl’s umbilical cord, writing, “Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson 👣. (i still have 2 lash slots available for January).”

Johnson shared more from Serenity’s birth on his Instagram Stories, where he talked about the luxury real estate broker evicting their baby girl from the womb.

In the clips, Serenity can be heard crying and letting out a few adorable coos as dad tries to have a conversation with the newborn.

While this is the couple’s first child together, it is the fourth for Rosado and the eighth for Johnson, who both have children from previous relationships.

The beginning of Rosado’s pregnancy was chronicled on the Netflix real estate reality TV series, with the Allure Reality broker finding out she was pregnant while filming the show.

The moment she told Johnson she was pregnant was also captured on the series, and while season 1 ends with Rosado preparing to head out on maternity leave, season 2 might just include a move to Miami, where Johnson is based, and Rosado has expanded Allure Reality to, sine finding out she was pregnant

T spoke to Rosado and the rest of the cast last month about the possibility of a second season, where the broker shared her hopes for recently let go agent, Alexis, and the possibility of bringing her back, and adding to the Miami office.

“In season 2, I hope and pray that Alexis gets her stuff together because she was one of my first agents,” Sharelle told ET of what she’d like to showcase should Netflix give the group a green light for more Selling Tampa. Season 1 ended with Sharelle parting ways with Alexis after a series of on-the-job incidents left the big boss unimpressed.

“If she does, maybe I can think about bringing her back and expanding the Miami office and showing these ladies that I’m a BAMF: a bada** motherf**ker! So, I know how to handle both offices.”

