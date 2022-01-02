Click to share this via email

RuPaul and Ellen DeGeneres take a trip down memory lane during the latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

On Monday’s episode, the pair look back on the time that RuPaul appeared on “Ellen” back in the ’90s.

“We first met when I was doing my sitcom,” noted DeGeneres.

“They put you up in drag for that,” recalled RuPaul. “They didn’t go all the way. You got off easy there,” he said, noting how Ellen didn’t have to wear any heavy makeup.

“Well, a dress is enough for me,” quipped DeGeneres. “That is drag for me.”

RuPaul also explains how watching Johnny Carson’s talk show growing up helped him manifest his dreams, and reveals who he would want to play him in a movie about his life.