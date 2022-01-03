Lily Collins as Emily, Daria Panchenko as Petra in episode 204 of "Emily in Paris".

Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko has slammed Netflix over the portrayal of Kyiv-native Petra in the second season of “Emily in Paris”.

Petra, played by Daria Panchenko, meets lead character Emily (played by Lily Collins) in French class in the show before the pair go shopping together and she steals an array of expensive items.

Tkachenko wrote in a Telegram post: “In the 1990s and 2000s Ukrainian guys were portrayed mainly as gangsters. Over time this has changed. However, not in this case,” the Mirror reported.

“In ‘Emily in Paris’, we have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman which is unacceptable. It is also offensive. Is this how Ukrainians will be seen abroad? Who steal, want to get everything for free, be afraid of deportation? This should not be so.”

Tkachenko said of Netflix’s response to his complaint: “They thanked me for the feedback. But they heard about the concern of Ukrainian viewers with the image of a Ukrainian woman. We agreed that in 2022, we will be in close contact to prevent such cases.

“Such an active public position will help ensure the attitude of Ukrainians is taken into account in future filming.”

Collins recently spoke about some of the criticism season one of the show received in terms of stereotypes and representation.

She told Elle U.K.: “For me as Emily, but also as a producer, after season one, hearing people’s thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we’re living in and what is right, moral and correct and should be done.

“I wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on.”