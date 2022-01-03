“The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki looked the spitting image of Princess Diana as she filmed the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Debicki was pictured shooting scenes for Diana’s last public appearance before her tragic death on August 31, 1997.

The actress donned a glittering gown as she recreated the moment Diana attended a Royal Gala performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 3, 1997.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in “The Crown”. Credit: Splash News

The Princess of Wales, who wore her iconic Jacques Azagury turquoise gown at the time, was Patron of the English National Ballet.

Instead of the turquoise number, seen below, bosses chose to have Debicki don a version of a Catherine Walker halter neck dress worn by the late royal at a party a couple of years prior to the ballet. The actress wasn’t wearing the iconic pearl and diamond necklace that Diana had worn to the ballet either in the photos.

Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Royal Albert Hall for a gala performance of Swan Lake on Tuesday, June 3, 1997. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt/CP Images)

Debicki was seen holding some flowers in the snaps, which were taken at the Lyceum Theatre, as paparazzi took photos around her.

Debicki and Dominic West are taking over from Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor to play Diana and Prince Charles in the final two series of the much-loved show.

The upcoming fifth season of the Netflix drama, which offers a fictional interpretation of the royals’ lives behind palace doors, will follow Diana and Charles in the final years of their marriage and their impending divorce.