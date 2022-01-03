Click to share this via email

The Weeknd is set to release a brand new album this week.

The Canadian hitmaker just announced he’ll be releasing the follow-up to his 2020 release After Hours, revealing his new album Dawn FM will be out on Friday.

new album : dawn FM // january 7th pic.twitter.com/2H8AsuLcCi — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 3, 2022

The Weeknd dropped a new trailer teasing the album, confirming Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never would all be featuring on it.

He appeared in the clip wearing old-age makeup at one point, teasing of the release: “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.”

The singer wrote before the big announcement:

wake up at dawn tomorrow… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 2, 2022

The album comes after The Weeknd released the single “Take My Breath” in August.

He also teamed up with FKA Twigs for “Tears in the Club” last month, as well as appearing on the posthumous Aaliyah track “Poison”.