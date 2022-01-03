Click to share this via email

Sunday’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” had everybody talking once again.

The latest episode of the show saw Raven-Symoné attempt to guess missing ’70s song lyrics to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”.

Host Pat Sajak warned the actress to “be real careful,” before she took a guess and got the answer wrong, making a tiny mistake.

Raven-Symoné, who was playing for the non-profit Goodwill of Southern California, incorrectly guessed, “Ah ah ah ah stayin’ alive stayin’ alive,” before Sajak told her she was wrong.

Fellow celeb guest Tori Spelling then got the answer correct, as seen in the video shared by Yahoo!

Tara Lipinski, Raven-Symoné and Tori Spelling on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Sajak explained: “You were going, ‘Ah, ah, ah, ah’ instead of ‘Ah, ha, ha, ha.’ That’s it. That’s why I was urging you to be careful.

“I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”

The internet was quick to react to the unfortunate moment:

Blame the puzzle makers. I don’t know a single person that sings the song that way. That’s why Pat was warning her – because it was a bullshit puzzle. Don’t be THAT guy — DJ Phenom (@DJPhenom33) January 3, 2022

It is time for Mr. Sajak to leave the show permanently!!

Awkward and tense 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' moment has viewers defending Raven-Symoné https://t.co/Nd3jDd5qSE via @Yahoo — Brian Hill (@milo_talon1) January 3, 2022

#CelebrityWheelOfFortune Ah ha ha ha stayin' alive stayin' alive — Gumshoe Samma (@theRealiHeart) January 3, 2022

Damn Raven did a lot of work but it did not pay off for her. #WheelOfFortune — Black Excellence (@MsChanel09) January 3, 2022

Kudos to Pat for his handling and demeanor with the Stayin’Alive puzzle yesterday. I think he treated Raven with respect and kindness, and cautioned her as he does many contestants with tricky puzzles. He was a gentleman in all regards. #WheelOfFortune — Cheryl Angel (@CherylAngel2) January 3, 2022