Sunday’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” had everybody talking once again.

The latest episode of the show saw Raven-Symoné attempt to guess missing ’70s song lyrics to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”.

Host Pat Sajak warned the actress to “be real careful,” before she took a guess and got the answer wrong, making a tiny mistake.

READ MORE: Pat Sajak Celebrates 40th Anniversary On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ But Some Viewers Are Confused

Raven-Symoné, who was playing for the non-profit Goodwill of Southern California, incorrectly guessed, “Ah ah ah ah stayin’ alive stayin’ alive,” before Sajak told her she was wrong.

Fellow celeb guest Tori Spelling then got the answer correct, as seen in the video shared by Yahoo!

Tara Lipinski, Raven-Symoné and Tori Spelling on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless
Tara Lipinski, Raven-Symoné and Tori Spelling on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Sajak explained: “You were going, ‘Ah, ah, ah, ah’ instead of ‘Ah, ha, ha, ha.’ That’s it. That’s why I was urging you to be careful.

“I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”

READ MORE: Audi Gives ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant A Car After Viewers Slam Show For Taking Away Her Prize

The internet was quick to react to the unfortunate moment: