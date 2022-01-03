Sunday’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” had everybody talking once again.
The latest episode of the show saw Raven-Symoné attempt to guess missing ’70s song lyrics to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”.
Host Pat Sajak warned the actress to “be real careful,” before she took a guess and got the answer wrong, making a tiny mistake.
Raven-Symoné, who was playing for the non-profit Goodwill of Southern California, incorrectly guessed, “Ah ah ah ah stayin’ alive stayin’ alive,” before Sajak told her she was wrong.
Fellow celeb guest Tori Spelling then got the answer correct, as seen in the video shared by Yahoo!
Sajak explained: “You were going, ‘Ah, ah, ah, ah’ instead of ‘Ah, ha, ha, ha.’ That’s it. That’s why I was urging you to be careful.
“I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”
The internet was quick to react to the unfortunate moment:
They did @ravensymone so bogus on #celebritywheeloffortune 😭
— Ashley (@ashleygo1203) January 3, 2022
Blame the puzzle makers. I don’t know a single person that sings the song that way. That’s why Pat was warning her – because it was a bullshit puzzle. Don’t be THAT guy
— DJ Phenom (@DJPhenom33) January 3, 2022
Raven was ROBBED!!#CelebrityWheelOfFortune #WheelOfFortune #RavenSymone
— @Splash Lights Photos (Back in the Game For Now) (@Two_Cams25) January 3, 2022
It is time for Mr. Sajak to leave the show permanently!!
Awkward and tense 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' moment has viewers defending Raven-Symoné https://t.co/Nd3jDd5qSE via @Yahoo
— Brian Hill (@milo_talon1) January 3, 2022
#CelebrityWheelOfFortune Ah ha ha ha stayin' alive stayin' alive
— Gumshoe Samma (@theRealiHeart) January 3, 2022
Damn Raven did a lot of work but it did not pay off for her. #WheelOfFortune
— Black Excellence (@MsChanel09) January 3, 2022
@ravensymone Use your psychic abilities to win!! @WheelofFortune #WheelOfFortune #ravenshome #raven
— JOHANNA VAN DAM ☀️ (@jnkalli) January 3, 2022
Kudos to Pat for his handling and demeanor with the Stayin’Alive puzzle yesterday. I think he treated Raven with respect and kindness, and cautioned her as he does many contestants with tricky puzzles. He was a gentleman in all regards. #WheelOfFortune
— Cheryl Angel (@CherylAngel2) January 3, 2022
What a stressful round. #CelebrityWheelOfFortune #WheelOfFortune
— Chima Amanambu (@chimatronx) January 3, 2022
The Wheel is Not So Raven #CelebrityWheelOfFortune
— Robert 🇺🇸🇭🇹 (@THERobertL) January 3, 2022