Whoopi Goldberg is self-isolating at home following a positive Covid-19 result.

The news was revealed on the Jan. 3 episode of “The View” where the usual host was nowhere to be seen. In her place was comedian Joy Behar.

The show shared a clip from the episode to social media, writing: “.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: ‘Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.’ Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️”

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break – but she’ll be back probably next week,” Behar explained.

Despite the relatively mild symptoms Goldberg is experiencing, the comedian emphasized that they were erring on the side of caution.

“Her symptoms have been very, very mild – but we’re being super cautious here at the view,” continued Behar. “We’ll be checking with her soon, so you’ll see Whoopi too.”

Apparently the other hosts had close brushes with the virus over the holiday as well, with Sunny Hostin contracting the disease.

“We had a very tough holiday, as everyone knows my father-in-law passed away on December 28 [2020] and my mother-in-law passed away January 1 [2021], and their birthdays were Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” she shared. “It was difficult for my husband, especially, because I too tested positive for Covid right before Christmas. I was isolated, alone, I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s. It was extremely difficult.”

The host revealed her parents also came down with Covid-19, though thankfully are over it now.

“My mom also tested positive for Covid. We’re all negative now and thank god [her husband] Manny and the kids and my dad were negative,” Hostin continued. “I’m so thankful I was vaccinated and boosted. I only had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great. It just goes to show you the vaccine and boosters do work and make sure you’re not hospitalized for something like this, makes sure you don’t die for something like this.”

Ana Navarro shared her father got over the disease during the holidays, though he missed out on Christmas with his family.

For Sara Haines, it was her husband who tested positive which resulted in a very isolated holiday.

“The kids still ask today, ‘Can we touch papa? Is he healthy yet?’,” Haines added. “We did dodge a bit of a bullet there.”