The Queen is mourning another loss.

Her Majesty’s close friend and lady-in-waiting, Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, passed away at age 90 on December 29, according to the Times.

Farmham served as the royal’s lady of the bedchamber since 1987.

She’s the second lady-in-waiting to pass away within a month after Ann Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton, who had worked for the Queen since 1967, died on December 3 at age 101.

Farnham joined the Queen for numerous royal engagements, including riding alongside her for the Diamond Jubilee service in 2012 after Prince Philip was admitted to hospital.

Former press secretary to the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, said of Farnham: “She had a tremendous sense of humour. She was a very glamorous lady… always immaculately turned out.”

He added of the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting: “She chose them because she liked them.

“They spoke the same language and had the same interests. They are usually friends or they’re friends of very close friends. Diana would have retired a few years ago.”

I am very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and former colleague Lady Diana Farnham. Everyone loved Diana, she was good humoured and very glamorous. It'll be sad for The Queen too having now lost two friends in the space of a month – the Duchess of Grafton and now Diana pic.twitter.com/NAYYII6uKe — Dickie Arbiter LVO 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) January 2, 2022

Farnham had been with Barry Maxwell, the 12th Baron Farnham, since 1959 before he passed away in 2001.

A royal insider said Her Majesty would be sending a private message to Farnham’s family, the Times reported.

This year marked the Queen’s first Christmas without her late husband Philip, who passed away at age 99 on April 9.