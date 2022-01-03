Andy Cohen revealed the one regret he had about CNN’s New Year’s Eve special as he chatted about his drunken comments on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live”.

The star told his co-host John Hill about his only regret from the evening: “The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy.

“And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it. And it was, I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have, and I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing. Is there anything else you think I should apologize for John?”

Hill insisted, referencing Cohen’s rant about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Oh no, I don’t think you should apologize. I think you should own it. It’s done. What’s done is done. I liked ‘sayonara sucker.’ I don’t, I couldn’t even tell you who the mayor of L.A. is. And I live here. I have no idea, but, the Ryan Seacrest thing, the headline was what sucked. I thought in the moment you understood the context you were just being kind of…”

Cohen replied, “Exactly, that’s the problem. Yeah. The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trash Ryan Seacrest. I’m like, I really, I hope he hears the clip. You know what I mean? Anyway…”

Hill then said how he thought Cohen’s comments about Journey performing on the ABC show and them being “fake” without Steve Perry were “funny.”

Hill shared, “And then the Journey thing I thought was funny because you went off on like, who are these nobody’s? And then you guys cut to the cast of ‘Stomp’ on your broadcast…” as Cohen responded, “So right. I mean, it’s so right. It just writes a itself. It really does. I mean, so that is what I absolutely, that I really regret. I really do.”

My new hero! 🤣🤣🤣

Happy New Year @Andy

I reiterate, Steve Perry IS #Journey! pic.twitter.com/LSOTShqCMz — Spoonie TV 🏨🚒 👻🎄 (@MeAndMyRemote) January 1, 2022

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” a noticeably tipsy Cohen said on NYE, as reported by Us Weekly.

“I’m sorry,” he told viewers, “but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”