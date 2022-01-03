A recent ad featuring Matt Damon is getting some seriously mixed reactions.

Over the last week, a commercial for cryptocurrency site Crypto.com, featuring the “Good Will Hunting” actor, has gone viral on social media.

“History is filled with almosts,” Damon says in the ad, while walking by images of an old explorer. “With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much.”

Fortune Favours The Brave A tribute to those who got us this far.

And an invitation to those who will take us further.#FFTB pic.twitter.com/BWBneqjGnF — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 28, 2021

“Then there are others, who embraced the moments, and commit,” the actor continues. “And in these moments of truth, these men and women, these mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves, with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favours the brave.”

Finally, the ad reveals itself to be for Crypto.com, which has made it a target of much roasting on Twitter.

Matt Damon doing a crypto ad. Jesus Christ does he not have enough money already pic.twitter.com/mS3tUgJ6HT — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 3, 2022

To people who only go to AMC and don’t like the Nicole Kidman ad, at least you don’t get Matt Damon calling you a pussy for not buying Crypto before every movie pic.twitter.com/zpwNxalEIG — Gaspar Joé (@fs0ciety01) December 30, 2021

countdown to a matt damon someone stole my apes tweet https://t.co/fkBOlkD9eQ — eve mass formation psychosix (@Eve6) January 3, 2022

saddest thing about Matt Damon's macho-baiting crypto pitch where the viewer must ACT NOW or he's a weak pussy is that this is a top 3 classic pitch all financial schemes have used to goad men into forking over their paltry savings. Nothing has changed in 150 years — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 3, 2022

[matt damon strolls past a spanish galleon] are you going to put your life savings into the pretend computer dog money that you can’t spend or are you a pussy — Ulysses S. Cocksman (@USCocksman) January 2, 2022

Anyone surprised that Matt Damon made a stupid creative decision for a big payday have obviously never seen Elysium, The Great Wall, We Bought a Zoo, The Adjustment Bureau, The Green Zone, Hereafter, Oceans 12 and 13, Suburbicon, The Last Duel, The Monuments Men… https://t.co/ac9MPzI77s — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚘 𝙴𝚡𝚎𝚌 (@studioexec1) January 3, 2022

Just want to put a marker on this. We now have primetime nfl broadcast ads featuring movie stars valorizing as the next frontier of human exploration passive investments in a wholly artificial class of assets—where your return depends on attracting more investors to the scheme. pic.twitter.com/abNLmPexxd — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 3, 2022