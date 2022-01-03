A recent ad featuring Matt Damon is getting some seriously mixed reactions.

Over the last week, a commercial for cryptocurrency site Crypto.com, featuring the “Good Will Hunting” actor, has gone viral on social media.

“History is filled with almosts,” Damon says in the ad, while walking by images of an old explorer. “With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much.”

“Then there are others, who embraced the moments, and commit,” the actor continues. “And in these moments of truth, these men and women, these mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves, with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favours the brave.”

Finally, the ad reveals itself to be for Crypto.com, which has made it a target of much roasting on Twitter.