Betty White did not die from COVID.

In a statement to People, the late TV icon’s agent Jeff Witjas denied rumours that she passed away last week at 99 due to receiving her booster shot for the coronavirus.

Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived,” Witjas said.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” he continued. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White, who died on Friday, had been gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, with a planned theatrical event featuring tributes from a multitude of stars.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she told People in the weeks before her death. “It’s amazing.”