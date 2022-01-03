Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The stars of Global’s “NCIS” as packing their things and leaving the snow behind for some fun in the sun.

On Monday, Wilmer Valderrama shared a video on Instagram announcing that he and “NCIS” co-star Katrina Law are heading to Honolulu to shoot an “NCIS: Hawai’i” crossover.

READ MORE: ‘NCIS’ Season 19 Premiere Reveals What Happened To Gibbs

“I am headed off to Hawaii to shoot a crossover event,” a bundled up Valderrama says in the video.

Law adds, “I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawaii, too.”

“NCIS: Hawai’i” stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson and Jason Antoon also share their excitement at the big crossover as well.

READ MORE: Watch Vanessa Lachey Sob The Moment She Finds Out She Landed A Role On ‘NCIS: Hawaiʻi’

Meanwhile, Law, who previously starred in “Hawaii Five-0”, cheekily adds, “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.”

The big “NCIS” & “NCI: Hawai’i” crossover event airs March 28 on Global.