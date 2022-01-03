The stars of Global’s “NCIS” as packing their things and leaving the snow behind for some fun in the sun.
On Monday, Wilmer Valderrama shared a video on Instagram announcing that he and “NCIS” co-star Katrina Law are heading to Honolulu to shoot an “NCIS: Hawai’i” crossover.
“I am headed off to Hawaii to shoot a crossover event,” a bundled up Valderrama says in the video.
Law adds, “I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawaii, too.”
“NCIS: Hawai’i” stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson and Jason Antoon also share their excitement at the big crossover as well.
Meanwhile, Law, who previously starred in “Hawaii Five-0”, cheekily adds, “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.”
The big “NCIS” & “NCI: Hawai’i” crossover event airs March 28 on Global.