Despite all his recent success, Jamie Dornan has been having a hard year.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the “Belfast” and “The Tourist” star opened up about losing his father to COVID-19 in March 2021.

“It’s a strange thing to end the year with all this positivity — with so much praise for Belfast and a lot of good talk about The Tourist,” the 39-year-old actor said. “Because on many levels it’s been the worst year of my life, and the hardest.”

The loss was made even more difficult by the fact that Dornan and his father, an obstetrician and gynecologist who had been working in the Middle East, had been apart for 18 months due to the pandemic.

“Truly, you could search far and wide and it would be very hard to find something negative to say about my dad. He was a beacon of positivity — that is my overriding takeaway,” Dornan said.

“His kindness, his willingness to talk to anybody and everybody. He used to say, ‘You treat the person who cleans the court the same as you treat the judge.’ Dad had time for everybody.

“I’ve tried to take that into my own life. We’re talking about a professor of medicine here, an insanely intelligent man. He was so positive,” Dornan continued. “He would say, ‘This has happened, how do we move forward and get something good out of this?’”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and his work schedule, Dornan still hasn’t been able to have a proper funeral for his father to celebrate his life.

Dornan also talked about starring in the “50 Shades of Grey” films, and why he isn’t worried about being typecast because of them.

“At the time, I was asked if I was scared of being typecast – as what? As a BDSM-loving billionaire? I think that’s a one-off,” the actor said. “Nothing close to that has come my way again – I’ve barely worn a suit since.”