Jimmy Fallon is isolating.

On Monday, the host of “The Tonight Show” shared in an Instagram post that he tested positive for COVID-19 during the show’s break over the Christmas holidays.

READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon Tests ‘The Voice’ Coaches’ Knowledge Of Rock Trivia In ‘That’s My Jam’

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid,” Fallon wrote. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.”

The late-night host continued, “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

READ MORE: Jimmy Fallon Has A Challenge For The ‘Sing 2’ Cast, Involving ET Canada’s Very Own Keshia Chante

In the comments, Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Hope you had a speedy recovery!”

Fallon has evidently recovered well, as he is set to host “The Tonight Show” Monday night, with guests Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and Carly Pearce.