When it comes to banter, Betty White and Joan Rivers were at the top of the game.

In recent days, following the death of TV icon White at 99, a clip went viral from a resurfaced interview from 1983 when Rivers guest-hosted “The Tonight Show” for Johnny Carson.

The clip features the two legendary stars hilariously throwing shade at each other, which had fans on Twitter delighted.

Sitting down for the interview, White referred to Rivers’ then recent appearance on the cover of People, telling the guest host, “You would think you were the only cover girl in town. Did you know that I’m a cover girl?”

“I’m surprised, but probably yes,” Rivers responded, at which point White immediately pulled out a copy of a magazine on which she was the star, alongside a big dog.

“And if you dare say, ‘Who’s that other b***h on the cover?’ I will never speak to you again for as long as I live,” White said, joking, “I am the one in the pink jacket.”

Rivers then went in on White, joking, “I asked you to come on tonight and look glamorous and look what you showed up in.”

White responded, “I like to think understated is a lot classier than all this other stuff hanging out all over, well it’s just ridiculous. The little tassels on everything… can you get them all going in opposite directions?

“Now do you consider yourself–seriously–‘cause you’re on a cover…not a major publication, but nonetheless–“ Rivers said, to white White interjected, “Not a major publication?”

Rivers clarified, joking, “For your career, though, that’s a good start.”