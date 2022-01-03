Tristan Thompson is publicly taking responsibility.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, the NBA star revealed that a paternity test confirmed he is the father of Houston personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he continued. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing his ex, Khloé Kardashian, the basketball player apologized, writing, “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

He continued, “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Nichols recently sued Thompson for child support, claiming he had offered her $75,000 to keep quiet about the baby, who was born last month.

Thompson has two other children. A son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, and a daughter, True, with Kardashian.