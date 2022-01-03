Click to share this via email

“Today” viewers got a happy surprise from Carson Daly’s daughter on Monday morning.

At the end of a segment produced from home about Janet Jackson’s new documentary about her life, the morning show co-host’s baby daughter Goldie chimed in.

“Da-da, da-da,” the girl’s voice could be heard.

Daly’s co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones all got excited.

“Who do we have?” Kotb asked.

“Do we have Go Go?” Roker added, just as Goldie jumped up onto her dad’s lap.

“Hey sweetheart!” Roker said.

Daly asked his daughter, “Did you just walk in here by yourself?”

“Yeah!” Goldie responded.

For the rest of the show, the 9-month-old sat on her dad’s lap, helping him hold up graphics for a number of segments, including one about John Travolta.

“Who is that?” Carson asked his daughter, holding up a picture of the “Saturday Night Fever” star.

“Tr-vo-a,” she responded.

At the end of the show, Goldie waved goodbye and blew kisses to the camera.