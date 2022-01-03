In her final moments, Betty White was remembering a late love.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, White’s longtime friend and former “The Carol Burnett Show” co-star Vicki Lawrence opened up about the TV icon’s final days.

“I hadn’t been able to reach her lately. I wrote her a long letter a while back but she did not answer, which was unlike her,” Lawrence said. “I knew she was not well, and this was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her.”

The actress said that speaking to Burnett after White died, “we agreed it is so f**king hard to watch the people you love go away.”

“She said she spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed,” Lawrence continued, “and she said the last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

“Allen” referred to White’s late husband Allen Ludden, to whom she was married for 18 years, until he died in 1981.

“That’s so lovingly sweet. I hope that is true,” Lawrence commented.

Talking about her friendship with White, Lawrence said, “I was fortunate to work with the most spectacular ladies in the world. Betty was a very special lady. Somebody sent me a clip last night saying, ‘The Golden Girls had a better sex life than any of us’ and it’s the funniest conglomeration of clips from that show.”

She added, “Al [Schultz, husband] and I were watching them and laughing out loud, and thought, This is exactly what she would want us to do. She would want us to laugh and remember and love and enjoy and believe that she’s in heaven with Allen.”

Along with “The Carol Burnett Show”, White and Lawrence played mother and daughter in the series “Mama’s Family”.

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.