Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Apparently even the people behind the big “Harry Potter” reunion special can’t tell the Weasley twins apart.

In a post on Instagram, actor Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the fantasy film franchise, noted an error in the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Pays Tribute To Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, Richard Harris And More Late Co-Stars

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge 🤨🤣🤷🤪,” he wrote, alongside an image of him and brother James appearing in the special.

As eagle-eyed fans would notice, Oliver and James’ names are swapped in the talking head clip.

Clearly harbouring no hard feelings, Oliver added, “It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts.”

In the comments, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton joked, “It was my doing :) #weaslebee #returntohogwarts 🐍 > 🦁.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the films, added, “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

READ MORE: Emma Watson Reveals She Considered Quitting ‘Harry Potter’ Ahead Of Fifth Film In Reunion Special

The twins name snafu, isn’t the only error fans notice in the special. At one point, a photo meant to be star Emma Watson appears on-screen.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

However, as fans were quick to point out, the photo was actually of a young Emma Roberts.