James Corden paid tribute to the late Betty White on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

Hollywood legend White passed away peacefully in her sleep on New Year’s Eve at age 99.

Corden shared, “Last week we lost a legend. Betty White was one of the funniest, kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting in the time since I’ve been doing this show.

“She was incredible, she radiated joy everywhere she went while keeping her razor-sharp sense of humour throughout her entire 99 years on this Earth.”

READ MORE: Betty White’s Agent Shuts Down Rumours About Death Due To COVID Booster: ‘She Died Of Natural Causes’

Corden went on, “She created some of the most memorable characters on television with a combination of humour and heart that was truly unique to her.”

He then opened up about the time she appeared on his show very early on.

White revealed how she’d read an interview with Corden in which he claimed he didn’t think his show would be a success but she insisted it would be and that he would buy a Porsche one day and drive down Sunset Boulevard.

Corden showed viewers the toy car White gave him and signed for him, which he has since kept in his office.

After airing some of her best “Late Late Show” bits, Corden concluded: “We love you, Betty. We’ll miss you so very, very much.”

READ MORE: Betty White’s Last Word Was Her Late Husband’s Name, Says Friend And Co-Star Vicki Lawrence

White had been gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, with a planned theatrical event featuring tributes from a multitude of stars.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she told People in the weeks before her death. “It’s amazing.”