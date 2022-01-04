Ryan Gosling offers a rare glimpse inside his family life in a new interview with British GQ.

The Canadian actor makes some rare comments about his longtime partner Eva Mendes, whom he’s been dating since 2011, and their two daughters — Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5 — as he chats about his partnership with the watch brand TAG Heuer.

“Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to,” Gosling tells the magazine. “Partnering with TAG also signifies that for me.”

When questioned whether the pandemic played a part in those feelings, the 41-year-old says, “You know, I’m not sure. I feel like I need more time [laughs] to process it. But we have two kids so we spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained.”

He says of being in lockdown, “Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” and that they did “more acting in quarantine than in our films. Tougher crowd, though.”

Gosling explains how he was home-schooled for a year as a child: “It really did turn things about for me.

“I had a great teacher, though. My mother was so good at it she became a teacher. She was the perfect person to ask for help when we needed it.”

Gosling also talks about how his goals have changed over the years, telling the mag of the start of his career: “I felt my job was just to get work. I was trying to pay my rent and maybe get some health insurance.”

He says his goal then shifted “just to take on roles that would challenge me,” but admits, “That got boring, because it was for an audience of one. Movies are also made to be watched by other people.”

Gosling insists he has since “tried to look for films that can work for us both.”