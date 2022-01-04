Current “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at transphobic comments over the weekend.

Schneider, who is now the game show’s top female earner, posted on New Year’s Eve:

I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man. Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind 🙏 — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 31, 2021

The contestant, who is an engineering manager from Oakland, California, continued her incredible run by bringing her 24-day total up to $897,600 on Monday’s episode, the Blast reported.

She’s not far off beating fellow “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer, who won 32 consecutive games back in 2019.

Schneider has been tweeting about her ongoing appearance on the show but interrupted her thread by sharing some worrying news on Monday.

She confirmed that she’d been robbed of her ID, cards, and phone, writing: “I couldn’t really sleep last night,” insisting that she was fine.

Schneider added: