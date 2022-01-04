A sweet Instagram post featuring the three-year-old daughter of Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma has generated controversy.

Duff’s “Younger” co-star Molly Bernard shared some photos and video featuring herself and Duff’s daughter Banks (who is also Bernard’s goddaughter) in the backseat of a vehicle.

However, many who watched the video were less concerned with the video’s stars and more with the lack o car seat.

“I love all of you but Banks not in a car seat breaks my CPST heart,” wrote one commenter.

“Child endangerment. California law requires children in a car seat or a booster depending on age/height and weight,” wrote another, while another added, “You do realize that Britney Spears had her kids taken away from her for not having her kids be in a booster seat. Be better.”

Meanwhile, some pointed out that because the video only shows Banks from above the waist, she could be in a booster seat.

However, E! News reported that Koma clapped back, telling one commenter sarcastically, “You are truly a hero for speaking up.”

Responding to another comment, Koma wrote, “You’re the kind of person who cuts up a kid’s Apple sauce, hey?”

Duff hasn’t yet commented.