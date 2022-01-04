Gigi Hadid takes a leap of faith for the spring 2022 cover of V Magazine.

The new mother stars on the cover in a sequel to the magazine’s “Fearless Gigi” series, following her award-winning jet ski-themed 2018 cover.

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

Fast-forward four years and “the global model muse returns to fulfill a daring concept as she soars through the NYC air in the season’s bravest spring look,” as the magazine described on Twitter. Only this time, Hadid turns the tables to interview the story collaborators.

LEAP OF FAITH—@GiGiHadid is our cover star for V134! In a sequel to our ‘Fearless Gigi’ series launched in 2018, the global model muse returns to fulfill a daring concept, as she soars through the NYC air in the season’s bravest spring looks. ORDER NOW: https://t.co/6Vlb4Uf5ss pic.twitter.com/9B5VJw0RJW — V Magazine (@vmagazine) January 4, 2022

Hadid, 26, begins by asking photographer Mario Sorrenti what he thought when he learned that she “wanted to fly on the trapeze besides, Gigi’s insane.”

READ MORE: Zayn Malik ‘Adamantly’ Denies Allegations That He ‘Struck’ Gigi Hadid’s Mother Yolanda Hadid

He recalled thinking, “Oh my God, can she do it? It’s so dangerous. Then I thought, Well, she’s pretty badass, and she killed it when we did the jet ski, so let’s try it.”

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

The shoot came to life, thanks to Hadid’s modelling agent Luiz Mattos, who revealed his conversation with the “fearless” model after creative director Stephen Gan contacted Mattos for the cover issue.

“For the shoot, Stephen [Gan] contacted me—we were talking about doing something with you [Hadid] again. And I talked to you about doing a cover with V, and you were like ‘Oh, I love that.’ And then you were like, ‘Let’s do something different.’ You always have the most amazing ideas and you were just like, ‘How about a trapeze story?’ You’re fearless. When you’re shooting, you go above and beyond. Anything can be happening in your world, but your work ethic is just phenomenal,” Mattos said about his represented model.

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

Fashion consultant George Cortina added that is starts with an idea that’s “always about the girl.”

“Once you have the girl, then you do something around her. But this was different because the girl was saying, ‘Okay, I want to be on a trapeze.’ I was like, ‘Fantastic!'”

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Break Up

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

Then he made her do it in heels.

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

Hadid’s makeup artist for the shoot, Diane Kendal, told Hadid, “I knew some of the pictures were going to be quite far away, but I really wanted to make sure that the focus was on your face.”

She explained the model’s makeup: “I decided to create a beautiful eyeliner and just keep it very simple. The shoot was all about how strong and dynamic you are, and I felt that this was a continuation of that.”

Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

For the shoot, Hadid’s hair is pulled back into a series of sleek braids. Hair stylist Bob Recine knew that if the model were going to be flying back and forth with her hair down, they “were going to have very few frames of [her] with [her] face forward into the wind.”

Recine said, he quickly did the braids to give the team “an idea of what it could possibly be” and “now that [he’s] seen the pictures, it absolutely was perfect.”

Hadid’s cover issue of V Magazine is now available.