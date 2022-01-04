A 2012 video of Elizabeth Olsen is going viral again.

The “WandaVision” actress answers the question, “How come you’re so much nicer than your sisters?” while signing autographs and being hounded by paparazzi in the clip.

Olsen insists, referencing her twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, who shot to fame as child stars: “Because you guys have been bothering them their whole lives.”

“how come you’re so much nicer than your sisters?” “you guys have been bothering them their whole lives” elizabeth olsen knows how to clear a bitch pic.twitter.com/6F5a968CSe — alias (@itsjustanotherx) January 3, 2022

The resurfaced clip, taken outside NBC Studios, has now had almost 600,000 views and almost 71,000 likes.

The “Avengers” star regularly talks about her famous family, saying earlier this year how her older sisters gave her some expert advice growing up.

Olsen told “TheOffCameraShow”: “I think there are two things, something my sisters always say, which might have come from my father at one point…

“It’s that ‘no’ is a full sentence.”

She added in the video, “I really like that, especially as a woman. You can just say no. I just really like that in all aspects of life.”

Olsen also shared the mantra her dad, a golfer, always says, which is, “The mind of a golfer is like the mind of a Buddhist… you have to be really present.”