When it comes to her hair, Cher is adamant that she has no intention of ever going grey.

“[Going grey] is fine for other girls,” the Oscar-winning actress and singer said in an interview with People. “I’m just not doing it!”

Cher spoke with the magazine about teaming up with Saweetie for M.A.C. Cosmetics’ new “Challenge Accepted” beauty campaign, which included appearing together in a new video.

“I never met her but I saw a video and I liked her essence,” Cher told People of Saweetie. “We got along really well. Now she comes to dinner!”

When it comes to her own makeup style, Cher admitted she doesn’t follow a hard and fast set of rules.

“It’s all about having fun,” she said. “I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life.”

That philosophy is reflective of her own evolving style over the years.

“It’s had to morph. It’s had to have changes,” she said, noting that these days she’s more likely to be seen sans makeup and “hair in a knot, because I’m going to the gym,” but when she does go all out, she’ll usually utilize “big eyelashes.”

She also offers some advice for anyone looking to emulate her look: “I think a little bit less is more because sometimes you can shoot for it and shoot past it.”