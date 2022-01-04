Gavin Rossdale is starting 2022 by celebrating his role as a father.

On Jan. 2, the Bush frontman shared some photos of himself spending the holidays with his three sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR,” Rossdale wrote in the caption accompanying a pic of himself and sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, posing in front of a Christmas tree.

“It’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion, like what was that? It’s great we get to start again, here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible, and we get some reprise from the madness,” he added.

Noting that the holidays “can be challenging” for some, he continued, “Life is not easy for anyone. May this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve, empathy and kindness make the best gasoline, with love from mine to yours.”