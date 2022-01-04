Cody Simpson’s younger sister Alli Simpson is “extremely lucky to be alive”, she wrote on Instagram after she broke her neck in a diving accident.

The Australian actress, model, and singer revealed the news on social media alongside pictures and video of herself from the ambulance and Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland.

“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start,” Simpson said. To top things off, she also tested positive for COVID-19.

On New Year’s Eve, the 23-year-old was rushed to the Australian hospital in an ambulance after she “dove into a shallow pool head first & hit [her] head on the bottom.” Medical scans detected that Simpson had two “severe fractures” in her neck, sending her home in a neck brace, which she will “be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months” while she recovers.

The star, who appeared on the Australian version of “The Masked Singer”, is “extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic” as the injury “JUST missed [her] spinal chord [sic].”

Simpson told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she has “been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel” watching over her as, fortunately, she did not need immediate surgery after being “assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

“To say the least – I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!⁣”

Simpson gave a “big thanks to all the paramedics & medical staff” that helped her get through the scary accident, as well as her friends and family for their constant care and support.

The model signed off her post by wishing her fans a “happy new year” while reminding them to “stay safe” and to never “dive into anything when you don’t know its depth.”