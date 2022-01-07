It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Jan. 7, 2022

The Weeknd – “Out of Time”, plus Dawn FM (ALBUM)

The Weeknd surprises fans with his new album Dawn FM right off the top of this year, which is a great way to start 2022! The Weeknd calls upon Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never — heavy hitters to feature on the album. “Out of Time” is the lead single off the album, which boasts ’80s-inspired pop vibes, and we are living for this throwback.

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

After last year’s hit “Chasing After You”, Maren Morris kicks off the new year with her new track “Circles Around This Town”. She teased this track earlier this week with the caption “Get lost, get found”, and we certainly are glad to have found this song. The video sees Morris driving around in circles, which is a fun visual for the song’s message. Fans are praising Maren for her songwriting skills, especially for the lyric “Couple hundred songs, and the ones that finally worked, is the one about a car and one about a church”.

Halsey – “People Disappear Here”, plus If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Extended) (ALBUM)

Halsey has just released the extended edition of her highly praised album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The extended edition includes two new songs — one of which is a Nine Inch Nails-reimagined version of their song “Nightmare”. With the other song being an original titled “People Disappear Here”. Halsey posted to Twitter describing the new track as “the new and moody ethereal goodness that is ‘People Disappear Here’”.

Ryland James – “I Give Everything”

Canadian Ryland James starts 2022 with his brand-new single “I Give Everything”. When asked about the song, the singer-songwriter revealed it was about falling in love for the first time: “I was completely immersed and infatuated with the intensity of the feelings I was experiencing, but I was also fearful of losing myself in the process somehow.”

Armaan Malik – “You”

International singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has released his highly anticipated single “You”. Mostly known for his ballads back home in India, Armaan is stepping into a new genre of music and living a perfect pop song filled with stunning vocals and outstanding music video visuals. “You” is Armaan’s fourth solo English single and we certainly hope we continue to get more in the future.

P1Harmony – “Do It Like This”, plus DISHARMONY : FIND OUT (EP)

P1Harmony has released their third EP titled DISHARMONY : FIND OUT with the lead single being “Do It Like This”. The group, who have been dubbed the “Gen Z Kings of K-Pop”, thanks to their 1.9 million followers on TikTok and 580K Instagram followers, show off their incredible vocals, catchy lyrics, and incomparable dance skills in “Do It Like This”.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Billy Talent – “Judged“, Walker Hayes – “Drinking Songs”, Jonas Blue featuring Why Don’t We – “Don’t Wake Me Up”, Emlyn – “Rapunzel”, and Ella Henderson – “Brave”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Yuju – REC (MINI ALBUM)

South Korean singer Yuju is debuting her first solo mini-album REC on January 18. She is best known for being a former member of the South Korean girl-group GFriend

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on Jan. 21, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Charli XCX – Crash

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album, So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.