Gal Gadot speaks about that “Imagine” video controversy with InStyle in a new interview.

The “Wonder Woman” actress hit headlines in March 2020 after getting a whole host of celebrities together to sing the track at the start of the pandemic in the U.S. However, many branded the whole thing “tone-deaf” as the stars were all singing while in lockdown at their huge houses.

The reporter mentions that Gadot sang “Imagine” at the Elle “Women in Hollywood” awards while receiving her honour, mocking herself and the backlash.

Gal Gadot. Credit: GIAMPAOLO SGURA

Gadot shares, “It just felt right, and I don’t take myself too seriously. And with the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny.

“I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way.

“I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that.”

Gadot, who was previously in the military as well as being crowned Miss Israel back in 2004, talks about whether being judged for her appearance early in life has made her go “F**k it, I’m going to talk now.”

She insists, “I was always, ‘F**k it, I’m going to talk now.’ I was never shy about my voice. That could have something to do with the culture I’m coming from, the directness and cut-the-bulls**t.”

Gadot adds of pay disparity in Hollywood, “People love to portray women as if we catfight and we’re jealous, but there was so much love and support, and like, ‘Yes! Finally!’ I got that from amazing women around the world—big actresses, too. I thought, Oh my god, I can’t believe she just thanked me.”

The interview will be featured in InStyle’s February issue, hitting newsstands on January 14.