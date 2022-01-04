Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are settling into their roles as co-owners of Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, and that’s included stepping up to address a sad situation involving one of the team’s players.

Wrexham player Jordan Davies and partner Kelsey Edwards launched a GoFundMe page after newborn son Arthur arrived stillborn on Dec. 14 to raise money for Sands UK, which supports those affected by stillbirth and neonatal death.

Reynolds and McElhenney contributed £10,000 (over C$17,000) to the fundraising effort.

Davies shared the loss on Twitter:

 

McElhenney responded, writing, “Kelsey and Jordan, @KaitlinOlson and I are so sorry for your loss. If you need absolutely anything please let us know.”

McElhenney’s wife and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-star Kaitlin Olson reiterated: