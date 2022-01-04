Click to share this via email

Drake has clearly been keeping fit over the pandemic.

The rapper shared an array of snaps from a recent vacation, showing off his ripped physique as he worked out in the gym and hit the beach.

Drizzy captioned the post, “The reward for hard work is more work… kno dat.”

The Canadian star didn’t reveal where the pics were taken, but they could have been from his recent trip to St. Barts, where he welcomed in the new year.

Drake’s getaway came after he took to the streets of Toronto on Christmas Day, driving around handing out stacks of cash to random people.

One recipient posted a selfie video while he received the generous gift from Drake: