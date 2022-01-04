Longtime pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon might be huge actors now, but there was a time when they decided to attempt to go down a different career path.

Affleck, who has been busy promoting his new film “The Tender Bar”, chatted with Kelly Clarkson on her show Monday, when she asked him whether it was true he used to breakdance in the ’80s.

The actor admitted he and Damon owned some lovely nylon tracksuits and tried their hand at making some money in Boston subway stations.

Affleck shared, “The tracksuits, they’re nice now. Back then, they were just one thin, nylon sheet. But that was cool and we wore them… and we wanted to be cool.

“So we learned how to breakdance and then Matt was like, ‘If we could just get some linoleum and put it down on the subway, we could do some of our moves and put out a hat.’”

Affleck laughed, “I won’t say anybody put quarters in the cup, I think they walked by with pity and astonishment.

“There was a lot of popping and locking and back spinning. Matt tried to do the windmill which he never quite mastered,” admitting that if he tried some of the moves now he would “cripple” himself.

Affleck also opened up about that Snoop Dogg Golden Globes nomination name mix-up, and revealed how his daughters were left speechless after meeting Taylor Swift.