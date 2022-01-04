Weather warning: the “Ice Age” is hitting Disney+.

Disney+ released the trailer for “The Ice Age Adventures of Buckwild” on Tuesday ahead of its premiere later this month. It marks the first feature film in the “Ice Age” franchise in six years, following 2016’s “Ice Age: Collision Course”.

“‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buckwild’ continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium,” the logline reads. “Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs.

“They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.”

It features the voice work by Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Free Guy”), Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”), Vincent Tong (“Ninjago”) and Aaron Harris. “Ice Age: Continental Drift” producer John C. Donkin serves as the movie’s director.

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buckwild” movie premieres Jan. 28 on Disney+, joining the “Ice Age” collection currently available on the streaming service.