After returning to the air on Monday with the first show of 2022, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is going dark for the rest of the week after host Seth Meyers tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers himself shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, revealing that he’s apparently asymptomatic, and has been double-vaxxed and boosted.

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week,” he wrote, indicating the show will return with a new episode on Monday, Jan. 10.

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

Meyers’ diagnosis comes just one day after his fellow NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon revealed that he had tested positive in December, on “the first day” of his holiday break from “The Tonight Show”.