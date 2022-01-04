While 2021 may have just given way to 2022, Jane Seymour is apparently immune to the passage of time.

That’s the conclusion that fans of the 70-year-old actress are drawing from a photo she recently shared, in which she’s rocking a lovely bathing suit while relaxing on a beach in Thailand.

“When things get you down, always look up! It’s our first #OpenHeartSunday of the year, so lets start it off right! What are some of your goals for 2022?” the former “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star wrote in the accompanying caption.

As it turned out, the 2022 goal of many people who responded is essentially to try to get into the kind of shape that Seymour is in.

That included actress Frances Fisher, who wrote that her goal for the year was “to get back in shape like you!”

Another comment came from Olivia Newton-John, who wrote, “So happy that you are relaxing!❤️.”