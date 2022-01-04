Josh Gad and Isla Fisher have a lot of baggage in the new trailer for “Wolf Like Me”.

Peacock peeled back the curtain on its upcoming drama series Tuesday with the first look.

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher in “Wolf Like Me” — Photo: Mark Rogers/Peacock

“Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship,” the show’s synopsis reads. “Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.

“The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.”

The episodes are directed by series creator Abe Forsythe (“Little Monsters”). Executive producers for the show have worked on series like “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

“Wolf Like Me” premieres Jan. 13.