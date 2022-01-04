Abigail Breslin has no time for trolls.

Breslin had a verbal dustup with someone on the Internet, an exchange the actress screen-captured and posted to her Instagram on Monday.

Her retort, which appears to have taken place in the comments section of one of Breslin’s posts, was a response to someone calling her a “pathetic loser” for “wearing a mask.”

“That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him COVID,” Breslin clapped back. “You can kindly go f**k off now.”

“Sorry, not sorry,” she captioned the post. “Although I love ignorant comments (sarcasm obviously), I just can’t tolerate it from someone with the username ‘chesty1987’.”

Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”, “Zombieland: Double Tap”) lost her father, Michael Breslin, in February 2021 to COVID-19. Just last week, the 25-year-old actress opened up about spending her first holidays without her dad.

“Merry Christmas eve everyone! I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada,” Breslin wrote on Christmas Eve. “I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I’m truly blessed. But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse.

“Some days are harder than others… grief is a tricky little monster,” she continued. “I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now. I think [it would] be somewhere along the lines of ‘why ya crying kid? I’m fine. Don’t worry about me! Love you, pretty.'”