Abigail Breslin has no time for trolls.
Breslin had a verbal dustup with someone on the Internet, an exchange the actress screen-captured and posted to her Instagram on Monday.
Her retort, which appears to have taken place in the comments section of one of Breslin’s posts, was a response to someone calling her a “pathetic loser” for “wearing a mask.”
“That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him COVID,” Breslin clapped back. “You can kindly go f**k off now.”
“Sorry, not sorry,” she captioned the post. “Although I love ignorant comments (sarcasm obviously), I just can’t tolerate it from someone with the username ‘chesty1987’.”
Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”, “Zombieland: Double Tap”) lost her father, Michael Breslin, in February 2021 to COVID-19. Just last week, the 25-year-old actress opened up about spending her first holidays without her dad.
