Jonathan Van Ness is adapting his popular podcast “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness” into a Netflix series.

Netflix released the official trailer for the series on Jan. 4 and the larger than life “Queer Eye” mentor is exploring everything from bugs to bricks.

“I’ve got burning questions and I need answers,” he says. “Why is hair so major? Am I dependent on snacks? Are bugs gorgeous or gross? Are wigs about just wanting to be something different?”

Jonathan Van Ness in "GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS"

(L to R) Jonathan Van Ness and Eliot Halverson in “GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS” – Photo: Jason Decrown/Netflix

Jonathan Van Ness in “GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS” – Photo: Jason DeCrown/NETFLIX

Jonathan Van Ness in “GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS” – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Footage shows the star trying out single axels, trying on wigs, and both testing his stomach with gourmet bugs and getting cuddly with the creatures.

The show promises a bevvy of celebrity guests with Olympic figure skating legend Michelle Kwan and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rachel Dratch making appearances.

The series is co-executive produced by Van Ness and Jennifer Lane.

“Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness” streams on Netflix beginning Jan. 28.