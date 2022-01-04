With the pandemic continuing, and the Omicron variant causing a surge in coronavirus cases, “The 355” star Lupita Nyong’o has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 39-year-old shared the news on Twitter, adding that she is fully vaccinated and currently isolating, “so I trust I will be well.” She also encouraged others to stay safe.

I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 4, 2022

According to Variety, Nyong’o’s positive test also forced the actress to drop out of a planned virtual press day for “The 355”, in which she co-stars alongside Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing and Sebasitan Stan.

Nyong’o is just the latest celebrity to text positive for COVID-19, including Seth Meyers, which forced “Late Night” taping to be cancelled for the week.

“The View” was also forced to to shit to remote production on Monday after Whoopi Goldberg tested positive.