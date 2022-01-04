The cast of “This Is Us” reveals what they’ve learned from the show over the years.

On Monday, Hoda Kotb hosted a virtual town hall on SiriusXM featuring stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.

Speaking with Moore, the host asked how she’s been shaped by having a baby recently.

“It’s so hard to really tangibly understand,” Moore said, adding. “It’s all of the clichés that everybody tells you about.”

She also revealed that she wishes she had some of the parenting knowledge she’s gained recently back in the early seasons of “This Is Us”

“I remember Milo teaching me how to change diapers, season 1,” Moore said. “I was like, ‘How do you swaddle a baby? How do you change a baby?’ I knew absolutely nothing.”

Talking about her own life, and her boyfriend Bradley Collins, Metz said, “He’s so great. We got to spend time together with my family in Tennessee. And while it’s snowing today and not while we were there, it’s still fine. We’re healthy and happy and everything’s great.

The actress’ music career has also been taking off, and Metz said that she’s hoping to be able to go on tour soon.

“Yeah, actually I just tracked four new songs when we were in Nashville over Christmas,” she said. “So I’ll be doing the vocals probably in a couple weeks here. My producer’s gonna come here and yeah, I’m hoping that I get a little tour going. I mean, I had one planned before [the] pandemic, and so I’ve never had that experience and I really desperately want that. So I’m hoping, fingers crossed, it will happen.”

Talking about whether the cast will be staying in touch after the show ends, Brown said, “It’s more like a ta-ta for now. It’s not gone forever because these people are such a part of my life. Whether or not the story gets to continue, you grieve that…”

Kotb asked, “Was there, did I sense a tiny bit of a spinoff or no?”

“There’s always the potential for things, Hoda,” Brown said. “We’ll see. You know what I’m saying? Like if in a few years and they wanna do the Sex and The City where they don’t kill Big in the first episode, we’ll see. We’ll see.”