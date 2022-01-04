Warning: Spoilers for Season 59, Episode 77 of “General Hospital”.

“General Hospital” is laying an iconic soap opera character to rest.

On the Jan. 3 episode of “General Hospital”, the show revealed the character Luke Spencer died offscreen, via TVline.

Spencer’s wife Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliott), relayed the news of his death to his ex-wife Laura Spencer (Genie Francis). According to her, he died in a cable car accident in Austria, but the suspicious circumstances of the death seemed to imply Victor Cassadine orchestrated the event.

The character was portrayed on the small screen by Anthony Geary for almost 40 years until he retired from the role in 2015. He returned briefly in 2017 to help retire Elliott’s character, though she returned to the role intermittently over the years.

“I’m just weary of the grind and have been for 20 years. I really don’t want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that ‘GH’ set one day,” the star told TVInsider at the time of his exit from the show. “That wouldn’t be too poetic.”