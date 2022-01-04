Lizzo is proud of her body.
In a new post on her Instagram feed, the singer shared a message of body positivity in a big way.
“I gained weight💅🏾,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a video of her dancing in her bathroom to “Rodeo” by City Girls.
She added, “I look TF GOODT😍.”
In the comments, SZA wrote, “😍 And DO.”
Other followers also praised Lizzo in the comments, with one user writing, “Ugh this just made me feel better I love you!”
“Happy weight I know that’s right🙌,” another added.
“Yeah you do! Body positivity !!!!!! Cause you making me feel like I’ve never felt before about weight !!” wrote another follower.