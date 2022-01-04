Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lizzo is proud of her body.

In a new post on her Instagram feed, the singer shared a message of body positivity in a big way.

READ MORE: Lizzo Covers Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’, Featuring Shoutouts To Drake & Chris Evans

“I gained weight💅🏾,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a video of her dancing in her bathroom to “Rodeo” by City Girls.

She added, “I look TF GOODT😍.”

In the comments, SZA wrote, “😍 And DO.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Tries Bizarre New TikTok Food Trend Of Oreos And Mustard

Other followers also praised Lizzo in the comments, with one user writing, “Ugh this just made me feel better I love you!”

“Happy weight I know that’s right🙌,” another added.

“Yeah you do! Body positivity !!!!!! Cause you making me feel like I’ve never felt before about weight !!” wrote another follower.