Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are welcoming the new year in a relaxing way.

The actress shared vacation photos of the happy couple enjoying the surf and sun.

She captioned the post: “Photo dump* So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear Adore u @natasha.poonawalla ❤️⭐️”

In one photo Chopra lounges on the deck of a yacht, while embracing hubby Nick Jonas. In another, she shows off her beach-ready look in an orange bikini.

Most of the pictures posted feature the couple enjoying drinks and company while on the ship.

While the two are happily married, the actress revealed that the last year of the pandemic has been the toughest on their relationship.

Chopra most recently filmed for her upcoming series “Citadel” in London and had to spend the last year making it work long-distance with Jonas.

“This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” said Chopra.