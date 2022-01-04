Jon Stewart has a big bone to pick with J.K. Rowling.

In a recent episode of his podcast “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, the host took the “Harry Potter” series to task for what he called an “anti-semitic” depiction of goblin bankers.

“Here’s how you know Jews are still where they are,” he said, referring to the anti-semitic text “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” and noting the resemblance between its depiction of Jewish characters to the goblins in Rowling’s books and films.

Talking about readers not knowing the reference, Stewart said, “I just want to show you a caricature. And they’re like, ‘Oh, look at that, that’s from ‘Harry Potter’!’ And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an anti-Semitic piece of literature.’ J.K. Rowling was like, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’”

He also pointed out that the “Harry Potter” series features a make-believe world with dragons and pet owls, but, “Who should run the bank? Jews.”

Stewart continued, “It was one of those things where I saw it on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘Holy s**t, she [Rowling] did not, in a wizarding world, just throw Jews in there to run the f**king underground bank.’ And everybody was just like, ‘Wizards.’ It was so weird.”

The comedian is not the first to accuse the series of anti-semitism for its depiction of the goblins, but Rowling has not addressed the issue.