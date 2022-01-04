Click to share this via email

"And Just Like That"

It’s time for a big change on the next “And Just Like That”.

On Tuesday, HBO Max debuted a teaser for the sixth episode of the “Sex and the City” sequel series.

“I’ve had fun downtown. I’ve cried downtown. But never lived downtown,” Carrie says in the teaser, walking into a new empty apartment. “Think strong. I have to move on. Try something else. Start a new chapter. Other people do.”

Try something else, start a new chapter. And Just Like That… new episode this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/zu1WtzQ1gT — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 4, 2022

The teaser also gives fans a glimpse at Jonathan Groff’s guest starring role as a plastic surgeon, who mistakenly assumes Carrie is there to get a face lift for herself.

Meanwhile, Carrie’s real estate agent Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury, takes her on a shopping trip to get some proper Indian dress for her family’s Diwali party.

The new episode of “And Just Like That” premieres Sunday.